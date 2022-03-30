NewsVentureTech

The future is now: self-driving Teslas have arrived in Montreal (VIDEO)

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Mar 30 2022, 8:32 pm
The future is now: self-driving Teslas have arrived in Montreal (VIDEO)
@AhoyChunk / Twitter

Driving in Montreal is no easy task; nonetheless, it’s a challenge that Tesla’s AI-powered vehicles are up for.

A month after Tesla announced that self-driving cars had arrived in Quebec as part of  “FSD Beta Canada,” the first viral video of one in the streets of Montreal has begun making waves on Twitter.

Twitter user @AhoyChunk posted a video of him sitting behind the wheel of the computer-operated electric vehicle cruising through the streets of Montreal on Monday. As the “driver” enabled  Tesla’s Full-Self Driving option, also known as FSD, he erupted in laughter.

“Oh my god. C’est malade!” he exclaimed after the car came to a stop to let a pedestrian cross the street.

The driver later posted another tweet reviewing his experience behind the wheel. “FSD is able to handle most situations,” he wrote. “A more difficult part of the city is the old Montreal.”

According to his review, it would appear that Elon Musk’s high tech vehicles are capable of handling themselves in busy pedestrian areas and even pothole-ridden neighbourhoods.

Cobblestone streets and the prohibition of red light right turns may only be available in the next software update, though.

In fact, one Twitter account devoted to Tesla has already demanded it.

While many are wary of the arrival of self-driving vehicles, according to policyadvice.net Tesla claims that their self-driving cars are four times better than normal cars; while in Autopilot mode, there is an estimated 1 fatality per 320 million miles driven.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Venture
+ Tech
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT