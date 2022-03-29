No more mandatory vision tests for Quebec drivers over the age of 75

Senior citizens across Quebec will now have an easier time keeping their driver’s license.

The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) announced on Tuesday that they would be removing both the mandatory medical examination report and the eye examination report that were previously required by drivers 75 or older.

The provincial agency will now send a form to drivers once they turn 75 which requires a self-declaration of their physical condition. In a press statement, the SAAQ stated that it seeks to improve customer service by decreasing bureaucracy.

Before the recent change Quebecers over 75 had to submit a medical examination report as well as a vision assessment report from an ophthalmologist or optometrist.

“Quebecers are living longer … drivers aged 75 are in better health than in the past,” SAAQ president and CEO Denis Marsolais said. He added, the “new way of doing things will not be implemented at the expense of road safety, but rather with a view to improving our efficiency and customer service.”

Only drivers who declare a medical condition that may not be compatible with safe driving will be asked to undergo an examination by a health care professional.