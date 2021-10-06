Telus mobile network down in parts of Ontario and Quebec

Many Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba couldn’t use their phones properly on Wednesday afternoon.

The mobile phone and internet provider confirmed on Twitter just before 4 pm that it’s experiencing a wireless outage in parts the three provinces.

“Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates on this thread as we get them. Thanks for your patience,” the company tweeted.

[Service Status] We are aware of a wireless outage impacting clients in Ontario and Quebec. Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates on this thread as we get them. Thanks for your patience! — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) October 6, 2021

Telus owns Koodo and Public Mobile, and customers with those providers may also be affected.

Daily Hive has reached out to Telus for more information about what caused the outage, but has not yet heard back.

Several customers took to Twitter to voice their frustration about the lack of service.

If people pay late, there is a late fee and it will affect our credit. Now this outage is preventing me from doing business. Do I expect a credit in this case? — Karan makhija (@KaranMakhijaaaa) October 6, 2021

Hey @TELUSsupport, are you having network problems in East Toronto? I can’t make/receive calls or texts and haven’t been able to for the last 20 minutes or so. #help #telusdown — Funkins Designs (@FunkinsDesigns) October 6, 2021