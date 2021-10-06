News

Telus mobile network down in parts of Ontario and Quebec

Oct 6 2021, 1:02 pm
Many Telus customers in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba couldn’t use their phones properly on Wednesday afternoon.

The mobile phone and internet provider confirmed on Twitter just before 4 pm that it’s experiencing a wireless outage in parts the three provinces.

“Our team is already working towards a resolution and we will post updates on this thread as we get them. Thanks for your patience,” the company tweeted.

Telus owns Koodo and Public Mobile, and customers with those providers may also be affected.

Daily Hive has reached out to Telus for more information about what caused the outage, but has not yet heard back.

Several customers took to Twitter to voice their frustration about the lack of service.

