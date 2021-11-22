Montreal looks vacant without its iconic Super Sexe sign (PHOTOS)

The building that housed Montreal’s iconic Super Sexe was destroyed in a fire in October, and Ste. Catherine Street simply doesn’t look the same.

In the aftermath of the blaze that destroyed the vacant building, firefighters have dismantled the front facade of the building, removing arguably Montreal’s most iconic storefront symbol.

In a phone call with Daily Hive, Constable Raphael Bergeron of the SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal) said it took roughly 105 firefighters and 31 fire trucks to level the flames in October.

Bergeron says an investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, which has been transferred to the SPVM’s arson unit.

In the weeks since the fire, Montrealers have taken to Instagram to share how vacant and empty St. Catherine Street looks without the giant Super Sexe sign.

Club Super Sexe opened in 1978 and ceased operations in 2017. The emblematic outdoor neon signage had remained in place after closing but couldn’t withstand the fire.

