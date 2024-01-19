Stützle drops fiery quotes after big performance versus Canadiens

Tim Stützle loved seeing Montreal Canadiens fans walk out of the Canadian Tire Centre before the final horn had sounded.

Stützle and the Ottawa Senators had one of their better efforts of the season last night versus the Canadiens, defeating them by a 6-2 final. Habs fans who were in attendance were not happy with what they saw from their team, and much to the joy of the Sens players, headed early for the exits.

“It feels unbelievable,” Stützle said. “Seeing a lot of Montreal fans leave there was great. We love playing in front of our fans, and I think the team did a great job tonight.”

“Seeing a lot of Montreal fans leave was great.” Tim Stützle was on one tonight. 7 points in his past 3 games. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/ALSkb0Fu2Y — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) January 19, 2024

Stützle had a big part in the win, leading the Senators with a goal and two assists on the evening. The 22-year-old is now up to 41 points through 40 games on the season.

As talented as Stützle is, he has become a real pest to several Canadiens players, perhaps none more so than Brendan Gallagher, who called the German forward out for diving late in the 2021-22 season, and was involved with him on the ice plenty last night.

Gallagher would like to fight Stutzle. Stutzle does not like the idea. pic.twitter.com/JS0YzaTEtC — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) January 19, 2024



“He’s been all over me, but I don’t really care to be honest with you,” Stützle told reporters postgame. “You’re up 5-1, there is zero need to fight him. He told me I was scared of him. I see it completely different. But that’s fine.”

Fans won’t have to wait long for these two teams to meet up once again, as they are set to play one another next Tuesday. Despite both having subpar seasons, there are plenty of reasons to tune in.

