“It's embarrassing”: Habs’ Gallagher calls out Stützle for faking injuries

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher might be a fan of Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle for his play on the ice.

But Gallagher isn’t a fan of Stützle for his lay on the ice.

In a passionate postgame press conference after a 6-3 loss by the Canadiens on Tuesday night, Gallagher ripped into Stützle for supposedly faking injuries by lying down on the ice.

“More than half the games we’ve played against him, he’s laid on the ice, and he’s right back out there next shift,” Gallagher said. “When I was 10 years old, our coach had a rule: if you lay on the ice — we didn’t have trainers — and the coach had to come on the ice and get you… you had to sit for minimum three shifts.”

Gallagher seemed to be most upset about a moment in the second period where Stützle drew a penalty on Montreal’s Nick Suzuki, with Drake Batherson scoring the game-winner on the ensuing powerplay.

As mentioned, Stützle was on the ice for the man advantage, despite being down just moments earlier.

“He’s a great player, played against him for two, three years now,” Gallagher added. “[But] he acts like he’s hurt, he sells the call, he’s on the ice that same power play.”

The Canadiens next face off against the Senators on April 23 at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.

“There’s kids watching,” Gallagher said. “We’re role models. If I were his teammate, I’d tell him to smarten up. You know, it’s just not a good look.”