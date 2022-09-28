The “Between Stops” service has been offered to women travelling alone on Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses since 1996. Now, the transport agency is extending the service to all of its riders.

According to an STM press release, “any customer travelling alone or with children can request this service between 7:30 pm and 5:30 am,” including people who use wheelchairs, so long as bus ramps can be deployed safely.

All riders must do is ask the driver if an alternative drop-off location between two stops is possible. Once a request has been made, the driver’s first responsibility is to ensure that it is possible to stop the vehicle safely.

[Between stops] 🚌🌙 “Between stops” service is now available to everyone! Let the driver know, one stop beforehand, where you would like to get off. The driver will then determine if it is possible to stop safely! For more info ⏩ https://t.co/MNhylZpTNS pic.twitter.com/NWAHcgp4mE — STM (@stminfo) September 23, 2022

While the option to get off between two scheduled stops will be available on most buses in the city, there are certain exceptions. The service is not available on express lines and shuttles, or on the Pie-IX BRT due to its position in the middle lane, which makes unscheduled stops more difficult.

The STM says the expansion is a result of addressing that street harassment exists in Montreal and in its network.

“The ‘Between Stops’ service expansion is another step closer to our objective of ensuring that all our customers feel safe during their trips. The STM will continue to work with other transit agencies and community stakeholders to identify best practices in this area,” said Marie-Claude Léonard, CEO of the STM.