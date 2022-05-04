When it comes to unofficial holidays, May the 4th is pretty spectacular. Intergalactically spectacular.

So much so, that even the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) got into the Star Wars fun.

According to StarWars.com, “May the Fourth” is a grassroots phenomenon that now “transcends the English language pun that inspired it.” People around the world celebrate the like-sounding date to the eponymous “may the Force be with you” line from the 1977 film that sparked a pop culture sensation.

StarWars.com says the earliest known use of the phrase “May the 4th” goes back to 1978, one year after the release of Star Wars: A New Hope.

The STM got into the fun by renaming some metro stations to Star Wars-themed names on their social media channels.

Spot-on Star Wars-related names include Mandalaurier, Jarry Jarry Binks, C3PIE-X, and Han-Grignon. Check out the STM’s full creative rename in the embed below.

Next year, we’d add Darth Fabre, Jean-TaLuke I Am Your Father, and Lucien Princess L’aLeia to the list.

Kudos, STM. May the 4th be with you.