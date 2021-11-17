Special weather statement remains in effect for Montreal

Environment Canada’s special weather statement for Montreal remains in effect, entering its second consecutive day.

The alert, which was updated at 4:46 am ET on Wednesday, warns that freezing rain is “possible” on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather agency says a warm front associated with a low-pressure system from the Prairies will move across the province of Quebec today and Thursday. Although the agency says the risk of freezing rain is low over the southern areas of the province, ice accumulation amounts of up to 1 millimetre will “still be possible” on Wednesday, particularly over the areas along the St. Lawrence River as well as over the Appalachian Mountains.

Environment Canada says the freezing precipitation will reach Eastern Quebec on Thursday.

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy, slippery, and dangerous.

The special weather statement is currently in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor updates and weather patterns once a weather alert has been issued.