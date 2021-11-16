A special weather statement is in effect for the Montreal metropolitan area.

At just before 4:30 am on Tuesday morning, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Montreal and its surrounding areas, calling for the possibility of freezing rain.

The weather agency says the freezing precipitation pattern could persist from Wednesday to Thursday.

A warm front associated with a low-pressure system from the Prairies will move across the province of Quebec on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Freezing rain which could develop along the front may affect western and southern areas of the province Wednesday afternoon or evening,” says the weather agency. “The freezing precipitation may reach Central Quebec overnight Wednesday.”

Environment Canada warns that surfaces such as roads, walkways, and parking lots may become icy, slippery, and dangerous.

The special weather statement is currently in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Environment Canada urges citizens to continually monitor updates and weather patterns once a weather alert has been issued.