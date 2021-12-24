There's a snowman-building contest taking place across Montreal
If you’re angry at the snow on the ground this winter and think you can turn it into a couple of bucks, you’re not wrong.
Montreal has kicked off its second annual Concours Bonhomme de Neige, a snowman-building contest that takes place across the city.
The contest is on now until March 7, and voting ends on March 11.
The competition is split up into six age groups, and Montrealers can vote on their favourite snow creations. The top-ranking snow sculptures in each category win cash — cold, hard cash (literally).
The prize pool is as follows:
- Kids (age 3-5): $50 each
- Kids (age 6-12): $50 each
- Teens (13 and older): $50 each
- Family (minimum one adult, one child): $150
- Preschool group: $250
- Highschool group: $350
To be eligible for prizes, snow sculptures can be submitted in “any form,” says the Ville de Montreal, either in the form of a human, animal, vegetal, fantastical, or traditional snowman.
Snowman builders need only apply through the Ville de Montreal website and upload a photo of their creation, accompanied by its borough.
If you’re looking for some inspiration, here’s how some of last year’s snowman stacked up… pun very much intended.
