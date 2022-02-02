"Rapid snow accumulation:" Up to 15 cm of snowfall forecast for Montreal

While we still seem to be getting over the last one, Montrealers should brace themselves for another heavy snowfall this week.

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, snowfall amounts in the regions south of the St Lawrence river could reach 15 centimetres.

The alert says the snowfall will persist from Thursday through to Friday morning,

The alert, issued just after 5 am on Wednesday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Rush hour traffic in these regions on Thursday evening will likely be difficult due to “rapid snow accumulation on roads,” says the weather agency.

According to Environment Canada, “this snow will come from a low-pressure system from Texas that will merge with a cold front moving across the province on Thursday.”

Here’s how Montreal’s forecast looks for the rest of the week: