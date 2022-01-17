Snowstravaganza: Our favourite photos from Montreal's Monday storm
Jan 17 2022, 8:02 pm
Montreal and a good chunk of Quebec woke up to 10 cm of fluffy white snow on Monday morning. And as the day went on, it just kept coming down.
So much so that today’s return to in-person classes in schools across the province was postponed until tomorrow. Canada Post also suspended its daily deliveries.
It’s safe to say that the first snowstorm of 2022 was a doozy.
While many of us are still trying to shovel our cars out of the frigid white mountains, maybe we can all take a second to cozy up and admire some of the incredible shots taken of Monday’s cavalcade of flakes.
Here are a few of our favourites.
