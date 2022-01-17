Snowstravaganza: Our favourite photos from Montreal's Monday storm

Montreal and a good chunk of Quebec woke up to 10 cm of fluffy white snow on Monday morning. And as the day went on, it just kept coming down.

So much so that today’s return to in-person classes in schools across the province was postponed until tomorrow. Canada Post also suspended its daily deliveries.

It’s safe to say that the first snowstorm of 2022 was a doozy.

While many of us are still trying to shovel our cars out of the frigid white mountains, maybe we can all take a second to cozy up and admire some of the incredible shots taken of Monday’s cavalcade of flakes.

Here are a few of our favourites.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Saltık (@buraksaltikk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Babana (@maltibabana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Un Végétalien à Montréal 🌿 (@unvegetalienamontreal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On n’Oublie Pas Doudou 🍁 (@onnoubliepasdoudou)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariem Jemmali 🇹🇳🇨🇦 (@mariem_jemmali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welvin A. Miso (@welvoux)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Brett (@matthew.j.brett)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A💫mena آمنة (@amena__othman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris (@redcrapule)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Ouimet (@ouimsieur)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carla Saliba Cobert (@cocolinda78)