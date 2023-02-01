Double trouble: Smog and snow squall warnings issued for Montreal

On Wednesday morning, two separate weather statements were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada for the following areas in Eastern Quebec:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The first is an ongoing smog warning due to high concentrations of airborne pollutants, which are making for poor air quality in southeastern Quebec, especially in urban areas.

Smog can affect asthmatic children and people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is recommended that people affected by those conditions avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors until the warning is lifted. Wood heating is the main cause of the pollutant.

Along with that, a weather statement regarding snow squalls with the influx of an Arctic air mass was issued.

On Thursday afternoon, a powerful cold front is expected to cause snow squalls to form over Abitibi-Témiscamigue before moving toward Central and Southern Quebec. These conditions will be accompanied by strong winds with high gusts, resulting in virtually no visibility for some time.

The Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region and the St. Lawrence Valley will be impacted by these snow squalls late Thursday night, as will other areas south of the St. Lawrence River overnight.

With temperatures around the -30°C mark, Friday is forecast to be Montreal’s coldest day in 14 years. Travel may be dangerous because of the potential formation of black ice on highways, particularly close to rivers, bridges, and overpasses.

To monitor the situation, you can visit Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website.