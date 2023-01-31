Deep freeze: Montreal forecast calls for coldest day in 14 years

Montrealers may want to rethink their outdoor weekend plans as ridiculously frigid weather is coming our way.

How cold, you may ask. How about the coldest day in over a decade?

According to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), it will feel no warmer than -3°C this weekend. The worst of these conditions, though, will arrive on Friday.

As temperatures drop below -20° C on Thursday night, an arctic front will make its way into the 24-hour period that follows. With an expected high of -22°C during the day, temperatures are forecast to dip down to a bone-chilling -28°C at night, which is 14 degrees colder than averages indicate it should be at this time of year.

Senior climatologist for ECCC David Phillips confirmed that if Friday’s nighttime forecast is accurate, it will be the coldest day in Montreal since January 26, 2009, which measured in at a low of -28.3°C.

Phillips also pointed out that Friday’s frost will feel especially brutal since temperatures have been higher than average as of late. “January was almost six degrees warmer than normal. I mean, the average temperature came out to be minus -4.1°C. The normal is -9.7°C,” Phillips told Daily Hive. “This will make this cold on Friday even more unbearable because Montrealers are not acclimatized to it.”

Luckily, the unbearable and “downright dangerous” temperatures won’t last too long. In the meantime, the climatologist recommends pulling those balaclavas and long johns out of the closet.