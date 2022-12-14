"Significant snowfall": Weather alert in effect for the Montreal metro area

It seems like Montreal’s green weather start of December is about to be disrupted.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Montreal metro area, specifically that a “snowstorm is in store for Friday.”

The weather agency says chances are “high for a significant snowfall” to cap off the workweek. Over Southern Quebec, precipitation is expected to begin Friday morning while over Central Quebec, snow is expected to develop later in the day or in the evening.

The alert states snow is expected to “accumulate quickly and make travel difficult.” If you’re planning to travel on Friday, “take more time and be extra cautious,” says the agency.

As temperatures will be near the freezing mark, heavy and sticky snow is expected.

The alert — issued just after 9 am on Wednesday — is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

Snowfall amounts are expected to reach near 20 cm, wedged between 1 to 3 cm on Thursday and Saturday.

Parts of northern Quebec can expect up to 40 cm throughout the end of the week.

At the end of November, The Weather Network released its early winter weather forecast for the province, calling for an “abrupt transition” into a period of wintry weather for most of Quebec.

Specifically, the weather agency dives into what meteorologists are forecasting from December to February, and it seems like we’re in for plenty of cold and snow.

The Weather Network says a “strong start” to the winter season is anticipated, with “colder-than-normal temperatures” in the cards across “most of” Quebec.

The agency credits the sudden switch of winter weather patterns to La Niña for the third year in a row.

“This is just the fourth time on record we’ve seen a La Niña event persist for three consecutive years,” says the agency. “In addition, a piece of the polar vortex is expected to be located over northern Canada, providing an abundant source for Arctic air that should frequently plunge south and spread across much of the country during December.”

Take note the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice. Specifically, the new season comes into effect on Wednesday, December 21.

Environment Canada urges citizens to monitor weather updates once an alert has been issued.