"Poetic": Twitter reacts to Shane Wright scoring first NHL goal against Montreal

While the Montreal Canadiens came away with a win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, Shane Wright left the game knowing he had served some sweet revenge. Scoring your first NHL goal is just that much more exciting when it’s against the team that passed on you in the draft.

And that’s exactly what happened. Just as the hockey gods would have it, the long-time favourite for first overall at the 2022 Entry Draft netted his first of the year as the opening period dwindled down.

🚨 THERE. IT. IS. 🚨 Shane Wright has his first NHL goal! NHL Next Gen Rookies presented by @BioSteelSports. pic.twitter.com/veavstcgwb — NHL (@NHL) December 7, 2022

The 18-year-old —who had been recalled to the NHL just in time for Tuesday’s game — fired a shot past Jake Allen, firing up the Kraken home crowd.

The reaction from fans on Twitter elicited similar excitement.

Some predicted the poetry and absurdity of it all, while others took the opportunity to unleash a plethora of stare-down memes, referencing an incident that happened over the summer.

Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from Habs fans, Kraken fans, and everyone in between.

Shane Wright scoring his first NHL goal against the Canadiens is poetic beauty — (14-6-6, 15-7-3) mrutherford1106 | 🐷 ∆∆∆ (@mrutherford1106) December 7, 2022

Shane Wright just got one of the most satisfying first NHL goals of all time pic.twitter.com/txJkoIhzA1 — ᴀʀᴅᴀ Öᴄᴀʟ (@Arda) December 7, 2022

I mean, of course that was going to happen. I would’ve bet all my money on that. Shane Wright’s first comes against the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/abB5nMTktR — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 7, 2022

Shane Wright basically being promised by the Habs they’d select him #1, then falling to 4th overall + staring down the Habs draft table and then scoring his first NHL goal on Montreal is beautiful. — Ricky Margarita (@yuuuzey) December 7, 2022

Of Course goal #1 in the NHL for SHane Wright comes against the Habs. It just had to. — Ryan Praught (@RyanPraught) December 7, 2022