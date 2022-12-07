SportsHockeyCanadiens

"Poetic": Twitter reacts to Shane Wright scoring first NHL goal against Montreal

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Dec 7 2022, 3:26 pm
"Poetic": Twitter reacts to Shane Wright scoring first NHL goal against Montreal
Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

While the Montreal Canadiens came away with a win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night, Shane Wright left the game knowing he had served some sweet revenge. Scoring your first NHL goal is just that much more exciting when it’s against the team that passed on you in the draft.

And that’s exactly what happened. Just as the hockey gods would have it, the long-time favourite for first overall at the 2022 Entry Draft netted his first of the year as the opening period dwindled down.

The 18-year-old —who had been recalled to the NHL just in time for Tuesday’s game — fired a shot past Jake Allen, firing up the Kraken home crowd.

The reaction from fans on Twitter elicited similar excitement.

Some predicted the poetry and absurdity of it all, while others took the opportunity to unleash a plethora of stare-down memes, referencing an incident that happened over the summer.

Here are some of our favourite Twitter reactions from Habs fans, Kraken fans, and everyone in between.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canadiens
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.