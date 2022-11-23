Seniors in Montreal will be able to ride STM buses and metros for FREE

Seniors across Montreal will soon be able to use the STM free of charge.

On Wednesday, Montreal mayor Valérie Plante announced the new initiative, offering seniors the use of free public transportation across the island.

As of July of 2023, people over the age of 65 will not need to pay to ride the STM’s Metro and bus network .

Dès juillet 2023, le transport collectif sera gratuit pour les 65+ ans à Montréal! Une mesure qui permet aux personnes aînées de participer pleinement à la vie en société et à la transition écologique. Et c’est un bon moyen de lutter contre l’inflation!#polmtl @stm_nouvelles pic.twitter.com/2RxaaPRDeI — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 23, 2022

In her tweet Plante said the change would help combat inflation, calling it “a measure that allows seniors to participate fully in life in society and in the ecological transition.”

As of now, seniors with OPUS cards are paying a reduced fare of $1.25 to get on a bus or ride the Metro.