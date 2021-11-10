Montreal's Champlain Bridge will be lit up red for Remembrance Day
This Thursday, November 11, keep your eyes peeled for the Samuel de Champlain Bridge, as it will light up in red to honour Remembrance Day.
From sunset until 8 p.m. this November 11, the Samuel De #ChamplainBridge will be lit up in red for #RemembranceDay. https://t.co/wYZgKGwMoq#SamuelDeChamplainBridge #CanadaRemembers @MTL_Ville @RoyalCdnLegion @veteransENG_ca @SDeChamplainMTL @PJCCI
— Infrastructure Canada (@INFC_eng) November 10, 2021
According to Infrastructure Canada, the structure will be illuminated in a poppy hue from sunset until 8 pm on November 11 to honour all veterans and Canadian military personnel.
Spanning the bridge, itself a symbol of union and strength, this special illumination will glow our gratitude for those who fought for the freedom we enjoy this Remembrance Day and every day.” says Dominic LeBlanc, the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs.
After 8 pm, the architectural lighting will return to its blue-green illumination.
