Montreal franchise offers free meals to veterans on Remembrance Day

Montreal franchise La Belle et La Boeuf will be offering free meals to all veteran and active military members on Remembrance Day.

The token of appreciation comes in the form of a complimentary lunch at all locations across the province.

Now in its fourth edition, this year’s Remembrance Day menu features three meal items that military members can choose from, including the classic burger, regular poutine, and mac n’ cheese.

The free lunch will be served on November 11 from 11:30 am until 1:30 pm. Military cards and reservations are required.

“This lunch is a tradition that we hope to keep going as long as we can. It has been well received in 2017, 2018, and 2019 and we are extremely proud and happy to be able to host our 4th edition. With over 6,000 meals and members served, it brings us so much joy and allows us our team to connect with very important members of our community.” said Vlad Ciobanu, Foodtastic’s Vice President of Marketing, in a press release.

According to the chain, the annual lunch also has a personal significance to the Belle et La Boeuf brand as many close family members of employees have served in the armed forces.