Russian hockey legend praises Canadiens prospect Demidov

In case you haven’t heard, the Montreal Canadiens’ most exciting prospect is a young Russian forward by the name of Ivan Demidov.

Drafted fifth overall by the Habs over the summer, Demidov is tearing up the KHL, netting 17 points in 21 games with SKA Saint Petersburg this season. But while he’s slated to make his way to North America for the 2025-26 campaign, that transition could come with an adjustment period.

No one knows that better than Russian Hockey Hall of Famer Sergei Zubov.

In a recent interview with RG.org, Zubov, who coaches HC Sochi, shared insights into Demidov’s potential, likening him to the NHL’s newest star — former KHL standout and current Philadelphia Flyers rookie Matvei Michkov.

“He is very gifted, and his talent is similar to Michkov’s,” Zubov said, adding a minor critique for balance. “But he needs consistency so that he can grow as a player in every game.”

Zubov also noted how playing alongside seasoned veterans like Evgeny Kuznetsov is vital for Demidov’s growth, emphasizing the value of direct mentorship from players who have successfully navigated both leagues.

Gorgeous no-look pass from #gohabsgo Ivan Demidov to Evgeni Kuznetsov, and SKA take the lead. What a pass. pic.twitter.com/Ne1AbVCgHb — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) October 28, 2024

“In hockey, you have to learn constantly. It’s not enough to watch on TV or just listen to the coach. Young guys need to be around people who can pass on all the little details necessary for growth,” Zubov explained.

Speaking from experience, the 54-year-old, who netted 771 points and logged over 1,000 NHL games, added a piece of advice that will ring true for Demidov as he eyes his next chapter with the Canadiens.

“It doesn’t matter how you debut in the league. The main thing is to make it and gain a foothold,” said Zubov, who is one of the first Russian players to have his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, winning it in 1994 with the Rangers. “Only your game and results can help you do this. There’s no other way.”

Despite producing plenty of highlight reel-worthy plays, there have been recent concerns regarding Demidov’s lack of ice time. As a result, it’s been reported that the Canadiens’ management team will soon make a trip over to Russia’s cultural capital to monitor his development.