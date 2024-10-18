Demidov's KHL coach responds to frustration from Canadiens

The controversy surrounding Montreal Canadiens prospect Ivan Demidov’s limited ice time at SKA St. Petersburg has taken a new turn, with head coach Roman Rotenberg offering his side of the story.

Despite netting five goals and 10 points over 17 games, Demidov — drafted fifth overall in 2024 — has struggled to find consistent playing time in the KHL, leading to growing development concerns from both Habs fans and management.

Speaking with Marco D’Amico of RG.org, Rotenberg responded to the frustration from overseas, emphasizing that SKA’s focus remains on the team’s overall strategy.

“We’re considering the opinions of our colleagues [in Montreal], but we are focused on our own needs, our tactics, and how our players are feeling,” Rotenberg said a few days after Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens’ executive VP, made it clear that he wanted to see the young winger get more playing time.

“There are a lot of factors. We are no less interested than Montreal in making sure that Ivan – just like our other young players – develops well. Players like Demidov are the future of Russian hockey.”

The Demidov dilemma has been a hot topic, particularly after a Thursday TVA Sports report revealed that SKA had made three separate contract extension offers, all of which were apparently rejected by the 18-year-old. His refusal to commit to the KHL long-term has reportedly affected his playing time, with speculation that Rotenberg is deliberately limiting his opportunities on the ice.

Rotenberg didn’t directly address those rumours but pointed to the intense competition for roster spots on SKA’s 35-player lineup.

“There is huge competition for a spot in our lineup,” he explained. “The fact that Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tony DeAngelo play for us speaks volumes. To beat out these veterans for ice time, you have to push hard during practice. You can’t just rely on your talent.”

Despite the apparent tension, Rotenberg maintained that Demidov, who dominated the MHL last season, is still learning and growing in this environment.

“Ivan is playing on our main team. He’s working with players of the highest level, guys from whom he can learn a lot. The competition will only make him better.”

With Demidov continuing to draw attention on both sides of the Atlantic, for now, both SKA and the Canadiens will have to watch closely as his development continues — even if it’s in a more limited role than some might hope.