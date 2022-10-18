North America's biggest Rocky Horror Picture Show won't return to Montreal this year

One of Montreal’s most iconic Halloween events, an eventful screening of the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show, won’t be returning this year.

The Montreal Halloween Ball — the largest Rocky Horror Picture Show (RHPS) event in North America — has been cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the event’s website.

The popular Montreal Halloween Ball was cancelled in October 2020 due to the pandemic and last year’s event was altered to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Meaning, Montreal hasn’t had a good RHPS romp in more than three years.

In 2021, the show didn’t have a shadow cast, meaning the usual ensemble of actors did not perform on stage as the 1975 film played in the background, as per its usual tradition.

“I know you all have been shivering with antici… pation all year for ‘Roctober’ to finally be here! We have as well,” says a statement on the RHPS Montreal website. “With the world finally opening back, the shadow cast was super-duper excited to jump to the left and step to the right back on that sexy stage for you all. But unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, The Rocky Horror Picture Show Halloween Ball will not be on stage this year, sadly.”

The event promises to be “back in our sexiest heals in 2023,” and asks Halloween-goers to dress up, sing, and dance in RHPS costumes and to tag them on social media. The event says it will share the best costumes on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

“We love and miss you all and cannot wait to be back on stage for you all next year,” says RHPS Montreal.

The Rocky Hororr Picture Show follows two young lovers, Brad and Janet, who set out to visit their old teacher. On the way there, their car breaks down and they’re forced to walk up the road to a creepy castle to find a phone. Instead of finding a phone, they find a mad scientist aka a “sweet transvestite from Transylvania,” who has chosen to bring his own creation to life.

Traditionally, patrons are encouraged to join in screaming at the film. In years past, whenever Brad’s name is mentioned, you’re expected to yell “asshole” and whenever Janet’s name is mentioned, you’re to yell “slut.”

Patrons are also urged to dance whenever the film’s “Time Warp” begins. (Jump to the left, put your hands up, step to the right, bring your knees in tight, pelvic thrust times five).

Certain events in the movie demand that props be thrown. Guests are also asked to bring a small water pistol, to use when Brad and Janet walk in the rain; a newspaper, to throw when Janet reads one; toilet paper, to throw when Rocky’s bandages get taken off; and toast, to throw when Frank proposes a toast.

It was definitely a wild rocky time and it’s unfortunate that Halloween-goers and movie fans will have to wait another year for the popular event to return to its former glory.

