5 restaurants in Montreal to check out before September ends

September in Montreal is one of the most transformative times of year for the restaurant scene. New spots are opening, new menus are revealed and new locations are added.

Offering the last of warm weather splurges and introducing what is sure to be your go-tos all winter long, this list includes everything you need as we transition from summer into fall.

Be sure to check out these five Montreal restaurants before September ends…

Summer may be over, but that doesn’t mean that June Buvette, Pointe-Saint-Charles’ latest spot, can’t add a little sunshine to your life.

Offering a cozy, yet exciting vibe with an impressive, shareable menu from Thomas Engasser and Kevyn Houpert (from La Traversée at Bota Bota) and Thomas Vernis and Patrick Marion from the Tomahawk Group (including Montreal favourites like Santos and Uniberger). An expertly crafted wine line from in-house sommelier Olivier Deschamps is the perfect pairing.

Address: 1900, rue Centre

Phone Number: (438) 381-1999

Time Out Montreal has two new options in its world-famous market that offers “the best of the city under one roof.”

Ibéricos, the Spanish tapas restaurant that has made quite the name for itself from its original Plateau location, is now bringing its flavours and flair to its new Time Out Home. And now you can grab a glass of wine at the new wine bar, which you can drink anywhere in the market, not just in the bar area.

Address: 705, rue Saint-Catherine O.

Phone Number: (514) 370-3883

It can often take a while for chain restaurants to make their way to Montreal, but they’re always worth the wait just like Milestones’ first Quebec location at Fairview Pointe-Claire.

Offering the same elevated, inviting and most importantly reliable service that the chain has come to be known for across Canada, the Pointe-Claire location is the first of six locations slated for the province. Talk about a major milestone!

Address: 6801, route Transcanadienne

Phone Number: (514) 416-0877

There’s nothing better than finding something that’s both delicious and nutritious like Nutrition’Elle Griffintown, a health bar that specializes in protein coffee (yep, you can get your protein and your caffeine fix), protein shakes and high-energy iced teas.

Its latest menu revamp has kept some fan favourites, like the New York cheesecake and the Oreo, plus some new additions like the Iced Capp. But what’s most impressive is the fact that it’s the first drinks bar to offer creations with sea moss, which is high in a variety of nutrients and has been shown to help with hydration, boost immune function and a host of other benefits.

Address: 1165, rue Ottawa

Mignon, the Little Burgundy restaurant that’s become known for its steak frites, has opened a new location in Old Montreal on the famed rue Saint Paul.

In fact, many people consider this spot to have some of the best steak frites you can get in the city. The name “mignon” originally came from filet mignon and the fact that it translates to “cute” in English, but the impact that the restaurant has had on the culinary scene in Montreal is anything but “cute” and this new location just goes to prove it.

Address: 101, rue Saint-Paul O.

Phone Number: (514) 844-9663