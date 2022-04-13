Montreal is now the 15 most expensive rental market in Canada

According to Zumper’s latest monthly National Rent Report, Montreal ranks 15th among the most expensive rental markets in the country.

The newly updated average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment is $1,350. Meanwhile, a two-bedroom unit should set you back around $1,850.

Sound expensive?

Not to folks in Vancouver and Toronto, who are paying a monthly average of $2,190 and $1,920 respectively for one-bedroom apartments. While Vancouver has remained in the top spot for quite some time, renters have seen a notable surge in recent months. For context, a one-bedroom in Vancouver is up 15.30% year over year, while two bedrooms are up 15%.

Despite it being the second-most populated city in the country, Montreal’s rent remains lower than in less urban towns like Hamilton, Kingston, and Abbotsford.

Looking at another populated part of the province, Quebec City actually dropped two spots to become the 22nd priciest city with one-bedroom rent falling 4.2% in the last month to $910.

So while Quebecers do pay the highest taxes in the country, they get a little break when it comes to rent.