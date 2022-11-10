Weather warning predicts up to 60 millimetres of rain for parts of Quebec

Environment Canada has issued special weather alerts in over a dozen areas across Quebec. A large part of the province is expected to feel the harsh results of the post-tropical storm Nicole.

According to Environment Canada, up to 60 millimetres of rain will fall across southern, central, and eastern Quebec over the next few days. Meteorologists also predict that the highest winds will mostly affect the province’s central and eastern regions.

Montreal and its surrounding areas such as Châteauguay, Laval, and Longueuil are also included in the province-wide warning.

Montreal’s most recent forecast has winds reaching 20 km/h by Friday morning and rain beginning late in the afternoon. As of now, the showers are expected to conclude by Saturday night.

Temperatures won’t be as mild in other parts of the province, though. Freezing rain, ice pellets, snow, and much stronger winds are expected in regions like Gaspé, Sainte-Anne-des-Mont, and Abitibi.

To follow updates and additional weather warnings you can visit the Environment Canada website.