La Belle et La Boeuf Burger Bar is hosting its annual Remembrance Day lunch on Friday, November 11 for those who have served or are serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

From 11:30 am until 1:30 pm, free meals will be offered at all of the chain’s locations across the province. Now in its fifth edition, this year’s Remembrance Day menu features three meal items that military members can choose from, including the classic burger, regular poutine, and mac n’ cheese.

Military cards and reservations are all that are required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Belle et La Boeuf (@labelleetlaboeuf)

“We are extremely proud and happy to be able to host our 5th annual lunch for veterans and active military members,” said Vlad Ciobanu, Foodtastic’s vice president of marketing in a press release. “On behalf of our franchisees, staff and our head office, we thank all of our military members for their devotion to our country. This event allows our team to connect with very important members of our community and it is our absolute pleasure to host everyone for lunch.”