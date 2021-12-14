Quebec health minister recommends citizens return to working from home

Quebec’s Health Minister is advising citizens to return to the work-from-home model amid a rise in provincial cases and hospitalizations.

Quebec’s health minister, Christian Dubé, said officials are monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the province and the potential impact of the Omicron variant before the holidays.

Dubé also announced that rapid tests will be made available to Quebecers at all local pharmacies.

In French, the minister said that experts agree that omicron is “much more transmissible than the Delta variant,” citing that it travels “faster and stronger.”

On Tuesday, Quebec reported an increase of 25 hospitalizations from the day before, totalling 293 across the province.

Dubé says 14 cases of the omicron variant have been detected in Montreal, five of which are associated with international travel.

Dubé also recommended Quebecers not gather for holiday parties until the situation becomes clearer.