Gorgeous $2.5 million 13-acre Quebec winery for sale (PHOTOS)

A beautiful 19-room, 13-acre winery is on the market about 45 minutes outside of Montreal for $2.5 million.

The turnkey artisanal winery/distillery has more than 18,500 vines in full production, says the Centris listing, including a 40% pinot noir plantation.

If you want to get off the island and become a wine producer, this hobby farm in Lanoraie should be on your radar.

The 2,356-sq-ft wine and spirits production facility comes with all the equipment needed to continue production.

The estate, known as Carone, is a premium winery and craft distillery located along the St. Lawrence River in the Lanaudière valley, known as Quebec’s fastest developing wine-growing region.