Gorgeous $2.5 million 13-acre Quebec winery for sale (PHOTOS)
A beautiful 19-room, 13-acre winery is on the market about 45 minutes outside of Montreal for $2.5 million.
The turnkey artisanal winery/distillery has more than 18,500 vines in full production, says the Centris listing, including a 40% pinot noir plantation.
If you want to get off the island and become a wine producer, this hobby farm in Lanoraie should be on your radar.
The 2,356-sq-ft wine and spirits production facility comes with all the equipment needed to continue production.
The estate, known as Carone, is a premium winery and craft distillery located along the St. Lawrence River in the Lanaudière valley, known as Quebec’s fastest developing wine-growing region.
The Carone family started their winery selling a few hundred cases of wine in 2005. They received widespread acclaim from wine critics and international chefs before turning their small wine passion into a full-time winery.
In an email shared with Daily Hive, Sarah Hoodspith, the media representative for Carone, said the estate’s wines were selected to be served to three royal families.
In 2019, Carone released Quebec’s first grape-based gin, Black Raven — also part of the estate sale.
“Every year we received inquiries asking if the business was for sale, and I would answer YES, by the bottle or case,” said Anthony Carone, President of Carone. “We look forward to seeing the foundation that my family and I created grow under new ownership.”
If you’re in the market to run your own distillery or want to dream a bit, here’s what the for-sale estate looks like in the virtual world.