Some parts of Quebec are expected to feel like -40°C tonight

Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for seven regions across Quebec, where wind chill values are expected to make the temperature feel like -40°C on Wednesday night.

“Wind chill values of minus 38 to minus 40 are expected overnight Thursday,” says the weather agency, who warns that frostbite can “develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.”

Environment Canada says extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an “elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.”

The alert is in effect for the following areas around Quebec:

For comparison, temperatures in Montreal are expected to reach “feels like” lows of -14ºC before without wind chill overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning.