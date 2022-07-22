QC bucket list: 9 waterfalls near Montreal perfect for summer day trips

This summer, explore the natural world of Quebec by, yes — chasing waterfalls.

As the weather starts to hit primetime summer temperatures, fill up the car, pack up a cooler, toss on some sweats, and check out any of these gorgeous waterfalls just outside of Montreal.

At 83 metres high (272.3 feet), Montmorency Falls is a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.

Located just 15 minutes from Old Quebec, these falls are located where the St. Lawrence River stretches into a bevy of bases and cliffs.

The falls have an electric gondola that helps you trek to the top, which is primetime for snapping pictures of the entire Montmorency region.

Address: 2490 Ave Royale, Quebec City

Distance from Montreal: 265 km

Price: Free

At these falls, the Maskinongé river divides into seven waterfalls. Some cascade gently while others rage through rocky cliffs, the largest of which has a 30-metre drop. Take a stroll along paths and stop at the lookout for a gorgeous view of the entire site.

Address: Chutes de Sainte-Ursule 2575, rang des chutes Sainte-Ursule

Distance from Montreal: 100 km

Price: $5

Hop across the border and check out what the town of Malone calls “New York’s hidden treasure.”

High Falls Gorge is a bit of a hike (literally outside of Montreal), but the site has a 35.5-metre-tall waterfall in the middle of a wooden trail.

Set up a picnic, bring a camera, and enjoy the view.

Address: High Falls Gorge, 4761 NY-86, Wilmington, NY

Distance from Montreal: 167 km

Price: Free

There are plenty of trails at this 150 sq km national park in Mont-Tremblant, but four waterfalls are what make it day trip worthy.

Located about an hour and a half outside Montreal, there are four waterfalls worth marvelling at here: Chute du-Diable, Chutes-Croches, Chute-aux-Rats, and Chute-aux-Mûres.

Address: 3824 Chem. du Lac Supérieur, Lac-Supérieur

Distance from Montreal: 142 km

Price: Free

Enjoy a quick 1 km trail to get to the 63-meter tall waterfall found in Plaisance Falls Park. There are several observation areas near the falls and a space to have a picnic and soak up the beautiful fall foliage.

Address: Patrimoine et Chutes de Plaisance, 200 Chemin Malo #168, Plaisance

Distance from Montreal: 150 km

Price: Free

Found just outside Quebec City, these impressively wide falls are one of the most popular attractions in the area. The falls offer a great hiking trail and access to get close to the falls with a 113-metre-long suspension bridge over the river.

Address: Rue du Parc-des-Chutes, Lévis

Distance from Montreal: 240 km

Price: Free

The Canyon Sainte-Anne is a beautiful waterfall, but it’s the Air Canyon that soars 90 metres above the waterfall that’s most enticing.

The thrilling ride tops out at 50 km/h and offers beautiful sights of the Beaupré region.

Get ready to take a lot of pictures.