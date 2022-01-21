Quebec reports nearly 6000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

On Friday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 5,995 new COVID-19 cases and 59 additional deaths over the past day. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the province has now reached 824,942, and the death toll is 12,698.

There are 3,351 people hospitalized in the province, a decrease of 60 compared to the previous day.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by 20 over the past 24 hours, totalling 265 across the province.

Over the past day, 113,829 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 16,915,403 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

On January 19, the federal government authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, reporting that it will soon be available by prescription.

On Monday, Quebec’s nightly curfew, which has been in effect since December 31, 2021, was lifted.

As of January 18, Quebec will require a vaccine passport for entry into liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.