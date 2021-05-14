All adults in Quebec age 18 and up can register for their COVID-19 vaccine appointment as of today.

According to the Clic Santé website, Quebecers age 18 and older now being able to book appointments signifies one of the final phases of the province’s major vaccination rollout campaign.

Just under 50% of Quebecers have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, according to the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux. As of Thursday morning, public health had administered 4,014,843 doses since December 2020.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux says its next phase is to offer the Pfizer vaccine to youth between 12 and 17 by June, pending approval.

La vaccination est ouverte aux 18 ans et plus! C’est maintenant à toi de jouer! Pour prendre ton rendez-vous 👉https://t.co/5fnuDU5Uj4 Et passe le mot à tes amis! pic.twitter.com/LKaooDvo5R — François Legault (@francoislegault) May 14, 2021

Last week, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said the government is “without a doubt” on track to meet its objective of having every adult who wants it be given the vaccine dose by June 24.

Dubé says that despite an optimistic vaccine rollout across the province, it’s “still too soon” to talk about loosening COVID-19 restrictions.