Canada’s first-ever Club Med resort is scheduled to open this winter, offering an all-inclusive mountain getaway in Charlevoix, Quebec, and the first look of its rooms has been revealed.

The brand’s first resort in the country is a four-season all-inclusive ski resort scheduled to open on December 3, 2021.

The all-season experience will offer a diverse portfolio of activities for a mountain resort surrounded by Quebec’s gorgeous outdoors.

In an email shared with Daily Hive, Club Med Québec Charlevoix says the 302-room resort honours the land on which it resides with unique interiors that pay tribute to its Canadian heritage.

The Club Med Québec Charlevoix resort will feature breathtaking waterfront views, ideal for skiers and snowboarders, and accommodations will be open for families, couples, singles, and friends.

Club Med Québec Charlevoix will feature 302 rooms, 25 suites, a 23-metre-long heated pool, spa amenities, and all the downhill skiing winter fans could ask for.

Guests will be offered international delights at three “signature dining concepts,” the main restaurant, Le Marché, the family restaurant, Terroir & Co, and the gourmet lounge, Le Chalet.

Passes are available now, and resort-hopefuls can choose from two-night, three-night and seven-night packages, including ski passes, ski lessons, Kids Clubs, and unlimited access to après ski activities.

The Club Med website says its Charlevoix location will offer the “most spectacular skiing east of the Rockies” and have an “extensive portfolio” of dogsledding, snowmobiling, ice-fishing, and ice-canoeing.

As of now, rates start at $210 per adult a night, all-inclusive.

Located just 90 minutes away from Quebec City (in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region), the four-season all-inclusive mountain resort is spread across over 300 acres of a preserved natural landscape. It features sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River.

Spread out across Exclusive Collection Suites, Deluxe, and Superior Rooms, here’s what the interior of the majestic resort looks like.

Exclusive Collection Suites

Deluxe Rooms

Superior Rooms