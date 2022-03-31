NewsCoronavirus

Quebec has officially entered sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday Quebec’s institute of public health (INSPQ) confirmed that the province is officially in its “sixth wave” of COVID-19 infections as a result of the sub-variant of Omicron, the BA.2.

This past Sunday, Dr. Luc Boileau, Quebec’s interim Health Director, hosted a press conference. He said the government does not want to impose new measures and that the plan to remove the mask mandate in mid-April would not change.

“It’s normal to have waves,” said Boileau. “Let’s try to live with it right now.”

