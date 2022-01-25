Quebec has reported 2,977 new COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths over the past day.

As of Tuesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux has confirmed coronavirus cases in the province has now reached 841,414, and the death toll is 12,936.

There are 3,278 people hospitalized in the province, an decrease of 21 compared to Monday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has remained stable the past 24 hours, totalling 263 across the province.

Over the past day, 86,488 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 17,251,891 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

In a Monday press conference Dr. Lionel Carmant, Quebec’s deputy health minister, outlined the province’s upcoming first-dose strategy for the unvaccinated. The new strategy involves the opening of a pop-up clinic at the CLSC in downtown Montreal on January 28, along with additional pop-up clinics in the coming weeks.

Since January 18, Quebec has required a vaccine passport for entry into liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province. As of the 24, big-box store employees in Quebec must turn away anyone who refuses to show proof of vaccination or is not adequately immunized.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.