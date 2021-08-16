Quebec is reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since the end of May.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 409 new coronavirus cases to the provincial total over the past 24 hours, Quebec’s highest daily increase since May 23 when 433 new cases were announced.

Zero new virus-related death has been added to the provincial total in the past 24 hours but one was added over the weekend. Public health says the province’s death tally remains at 11,242 due to a previously added death being removed from earlier this summer.

In June, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux stopped reported daily COVID-19 updates on weekends and holidays.

Since the last update on Friday, 1,163 cases have been added.

Hospitalizations have increased by two since public health’s last update, for a total of 82 across the province. Patients in intensive care have remained at 27 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 36,570 vaccines were administered for a total of 11,813,442 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,242 deaths, 381,996 confirmed cases, 3,982,312 negative cases, and 367,830 COVID-19 recoveries.

Last week, Health Minister Christian Dubé announces more details concerning the COVID-19 vaccine passport that will be implemented in Quebec.

Once initiated, it will be the first of its kind in Canada.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the vaccine passport would be used for non-essential services and that “certain privileges” would be extended to fully vaccinated people in Quebec.

He says the uptick of coronavirus cases in the province is “worrisome.”

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,701, along with 1,451,969 total cases.