Here's what Quebec's COVID-19 vaccine passport app may look like

One day after initially announcing Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport, the province has shared a sneak peek.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Quebec’s minister of health Christian Dubé provided a glimpse of how the province’s upcoming digital vaccine passport app may look.

The health minister’s tweet included a photo of two smartphones: one featuring a green checkmark for someone who is adequately vaccinated, and another showing a red ‘X’ for someone who is not.

L’application de lecture du code QR sera disponible gratuitement dans la semaine du 23 août sur toutes les plateformes de téléchargement et sur les appareils mobiles de toutes les générations. Voici un aperçu de ce à quoi ça ressemblera au moment du déploiement 👇 pic.twitter.com/EiFyOVMkZl — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 11, 2021

Along with a visual preview of the QR code application came a short announcement regarding the app. According to Dubé, the QR code reader app will be available for free as of August 23 on all digital platforms on mobile devices of all generations.

The passport system will be set in place on September 1, 2021, in an effort of combatting what the government is calling an “inevitable” fourth wave.