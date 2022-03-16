Quebec gas prices could fall 11 cents a litre this week: Expert

Remember the glory days when gas wasn’t nearing or eclipsing 2.00 a litre?

While oil and gas prices across the continent reach never-before-seen levels, it seems we might be getting a break in Montreal — at least for a few days.

According to Dan McTeague, the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy and former Liberal MP, gas prices in Quebec and Montreal will dip to 163.9 on Thursday.

McTeague, who’s been predicting two and three-day gas predictions for 25 years, says fuel will fall by five cents on Wednesday and another six on Thursday.

CORRECTION: GAS TO FALL 6 CENTS A LITRE THURSDAY TO 163.9 AFTER FALLING 5 CENTS WEDNESDAY https://t.co/w881SmflxU — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) March 15, 2022

Currently, gas prices are ranging from 180.9 to 173.4 on the island, according to Gas Wizard. So you might want to squeeze those last few ounces of gas until you can fill up tomorrow at 163.9.

Those bike paths are looking mighty intriguing these days…