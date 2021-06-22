All of Quebec will be a Green Zone as of next week: Legault

All of Quebec will be in a Green Zone as of Monday, June 28.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced the news at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. He said the province’s situation “continues to improve” and says the government is “exactly where we thought” in terms of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and reopening plan.

The premier said that as of Friday, June 25, people who are fully vaccinated can gather in private homes without wearing masks and as of June 28, ten people can gather indoors at 20 outdoors.

Restaurants and bars will also be able to increase capacity as of Monday: ten people at a table can dine together indoors and 20 outdoors.

“We can go from little parties to big ones,” said Legault in French. “We’ve reached our objectives.”

When Quebec enters Green Zone, weddings will be able to host 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors.

La situation du Québec ne cesse de s’améliorer. On est exactement où on pensait être avec notre plan de vaccination et notre plan de déconfinement.

Dès lundi, tout le Québec passe au pallier vert!

Legault says that 80% of the Quebec population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and hopes that young people (aged 18 to 40) will continue to get vaccinated to raise the vaccination numbers in the province even higher.