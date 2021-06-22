Quebec reports under 100 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Quebec is reporting the province’s second consecutive day of fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 84 new cases to the provincial tally, for a total of 374,095 across Quebec since the pandemic began.

Four additional deaths have been added to the province’s total, one of which is attributable to the past 24 hours and three from earlier in June.

Since Monday morning, 84,121 COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 7,472,859 since December 2020.

Hospitalizations have decreased by seven for a total of 161 province-wide. Intensive care numbers increased by one since Monday and now stand at 40.

There have now been 11,195 deaths reported deaths in the province since the pandemic began, 3,683,041 negative cases, and 361,675 COVID-19 recoveries.

The majority of Quebec is now in Green Zone, with the remaining areas in Yellow Zone. No areas of the province are currently in Orange or Red Zones.

Quebec Premier François Legault said that fully vaccinated people could be maskless in public spaces by the end of August.

The government says it is currently on track to have every adult in Quebec vaccinated (should they choose) by June 24.

The distribution of cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,087, along with 1,409,607 total cases.