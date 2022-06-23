6 of Quebec's emergency rooms are closing this summer

On Wednesday, Quebec’s Department of Health and Social Services announced that six out the 117 emergency rooms across the province (about 7%) will be partially closed this summer.

The following ERs will experience changes over the next two months:

Urgence de La Mitis au Bas-Saint-Laurent

Urgence de Fortierville en Mauricie-Centre-du-Québec

Urgence de Coaticook et urgence de Windsor en Estrie

Urgence de Lachine à Montréal

Urgence de Temiscaming-et-de-Kipawa en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

The reason behind the closures within the already struggling healthcare system is a shortage of staff. According to the government, there are currently 7,868 more absences than at the same period in 2021, for a total of approximately 59,600 absentees.

“These measures aim to limit the impact on the population as much as possible, in the context of staff shortages in the summer season,” the province announced.

In reporting the closures, Quebec’s health ministry also asked patients “whose situation is not urgent” to consult their family doctor or pharmacist, a doctor in a walk-in clinic, or contact Info-Santé 811 rather than going to an emergency room.

“The next few months could be difficult,” added Health Minister Christian Dubé in a news release.

People are able to consult the table of service corridors and updates concerning emergencies and the obstetrics and neonatology sectors on the MSSS website.

Services are expected to go back to normal as of September 1.