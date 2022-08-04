If Quebec's election was today, Legault would win by large margin: poll

Nearly half the voters in the province seem to want to see four more years of Premier François Legault.

Results from a new Leger poll indicate that if Quebec’s provincial election was held today, 44% of decided voters would choose Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party. Meanwhile, all other major parties, including the Liberals, led by Dominique Anglade, received less than 20% of support from voters.

As for the current premier’s approval rating, 39% of respondents said they were “mostly satisfied” with his performance while 20% were “very” satisfied. Only 36%, to varying degrees, said they were unhappy with Legault’s government.

The poll’s data, which was collected from July 29 to July 31, consists of the responses of 985 Quebecers aged 18 or over who have the right to vote.

Leger says the poll results were weighted according to gender, age, mother tongue, region, level of education and presence of children in the household to “ensure a representative sample of the Quebec population.”

Quebec’s provincial election will take place on October 3.