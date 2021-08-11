Quebec students will have to wear face masks in all school common areas this fall

Roberge said last year’s “class bubble system” will be eliminated, citing that children will be able to play with any other student in the school. He says that extracurricular activities, sports, and optional courses are also set to return.

C’est demain à 11h15 que ma collègue @IsabelleCharest et moi dévoilerons la mise à jour du plan pour la rentrée scolaire.

Nous travaillons très fort pour assurer un milieu scolaire sécuritaire pour les élèves et le personnel. — Jean-F. Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) August 10, 2021

The minister said he is working “very hard” to ensure a healthy and secure environment for students and staff across Quebec schools.

Roberge referenced air quality among schools, which had become a controversial topic among parents last year. He says schools have improved vents and filtration systems and said that the air quality in schools across Quebec is “pretty good.”

He also said the criticizing of air quality in schools should stop, citing that it causes “too much panic among parents and teachers.”

The minister concluded that it is time to “end the fear campaigns” regarding air quality and advised parents to focus on their children’s learning.