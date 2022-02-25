"We are all with you": Montreal City Hall flies Ukrainian flag

Montreal City Hall has raised the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with the country and community under attack by Russia.

“We are all with you,” said Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante in a French Thursday afternoon tweet. “Our thoughts are with all the innocent victims of this attack.”

En solidarité avec le peuple ukrainien et sa communauté à Montréal, le drapeau de l’Ukraine flotte devant l’hôtel de ville. Nos pensées accompagnent toutes les victimes innocentes de cette attaque. Nous sommes de tout coeur avec vous. 🇺🇦 #polmtl pic.twitter.com/vSD620PmUw — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 24, 2022

On Thursday morning, Plante said Montreal condemns the Russian attack on Ukraine, which she says is in violation of the United Nations Charter. “The City of Montreal stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, with whom we share a historical and deep relationship,” she said. “My heart goes out to the innocent victims.”

On Thursday morning, Russia officially began its military invasion of Ukraine, now under martial law, as tanks and missiles rolled into the capital.

Ukrainian police say over 200 Russian attacks have been carried out in the country since Thursday morning alone.