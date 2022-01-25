Quebec expected to announce reopening of restaurant dining rooms

Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a Tuesday afternoon press conference from Montreal where he is expected to announce the reopening of restaurant dining rooms across the province.

During the press conference, Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec’s interim Public Health Director, Dr. Luc Boileau.

According to reports, the Quebec government will announce the reopening of restaurant dining rooms on January 31. Regulations would see dining rooms operate at half capacity with a maximum of two households per table.

Restaurant dining rooms have been closed since New Year’s Eve in Quebec.

Sources also report that the government would announce that certain sports and recreations will be able to resume, though specific details were not shared.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 pm on Tuesday.

On Monday, Quebec public health reported 2,807 new COVID-19 cases and 52 additional deaths.