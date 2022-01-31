These COVID-19 measures are being lifted across Quebec as of today
Quebec has started off the last day of January with by lifting some health measures as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations begin to stabilize across the province.
During a press conference last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but citizens must remain “prudent” in their ongoing fight against the pandemic.
- You might also like:
- Trump voices support for Canada's "Freedom Convoy" protests (VIDEO)
- Several cases of Omicron BA.2 sub-variant identified in Quebec
- Here's how Montreal's COVID-19 cases break down per borough
“We’re conscious of the fact that many Quebecers are fed up, it’s been 22 months,” said Legault in French. “We have to go slowly. Going slowly is very important.”
On February 7, the government plans to allow places of worship and public venues to reopen at half-capacity.
Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few months, here’s a quick guide of the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec.
Restaurants
- Maximum capacity at 50%
- Dining rooms can host tables of four people maximum (from a maximum of two different “household bubbles”
- Alcohol can’t be served past 11 pm
- Restaurants must close by 12 am
- Note: Bars, taverns, and casinos are closed “until further notice“
Private gatherings
- A maximum of four people (from two different residences) can gather indoors at private homes
Sports
- Non-competitive sports can resume only for people under the age of 18 (practice only, maximum 25 people)
- Ski resorts and chalets can reopen at half capacity
- Outdoor sports can resume without restrictions
Long-term care homes
- Private care homes (RPAs) residents can have a maximum of four visitors a day (two at a time, maximum)
- One visitor can accompany a private home resident inside dining rooms
- CHSLD residents can have one visitor at a time, maximum two per day