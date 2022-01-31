These COVID-19 measures are being lifted across Quebec as of today

Quebec has started off the last day of January with by lifting some health measures as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations begin to stabilize across the province.

During a press conference last week, Quebec Premier François Legault said we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel” but citizens must remain “prudent” in their ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“We’re conscious of the fact that many Quebecers are fed up, it’s been 22 months,” said Legault in French. “We have to go slowly. Going slowly is very important.”

On February 7, the government plans to allow places of worship and public venues to reopen at half-capacity.

Since it’s often difficult to keep track of what’s reopening seemingly every few months, here’s a quick guide of the new COVID-19 health restrictions across Quebec.

Restaurants

Maximum capacity at 50%

Dining rooms can host tables of four people maximum (from a maximum of two different “household bubbles”

Alcohol can’t be served past 11 pm

Restaurants must close by 12 am

Note: Bars, taverns, and casinos are closed “until further notice“

Private gatherings

A maximum of four people (from two different residences) can gather indoors at private homes

Sports

Non-competitive sports can resume only for people under the age of 18 (practice only, maximum 25 people)

Ski resorts and chalets can reopen at half capacity

Outdoor sports can resume without restrictions

Long-term care homes