On Thursday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux reported 15,874 new COVID-19 cases in Quebec. The total number of cases in the province has increased to 696,182 since the pandemic began.

Public Health has also added 26 additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the province to 11,846.

There are 1,953 people hospitalized in the province, an increase of 203 since Wednesday.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has increased by 16 over the past 24 hours, totalling 207 across the province.

Over 99,216 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the province over the last day. Since December 2020, 15,399,427 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

In a Thursday press conference, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé warned of the new measures amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. He confirmed that the province would soon require three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be entirely up to date with the digital passport.

As of January 4, Quebecers 55 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.

Public Health promises not to impose passport modifications before everyone has the chance to receive a third vaccine dose.