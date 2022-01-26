Quebec has reported 4,150 new COVID-19 cases and 73 additional deaths over the past day.

As of Wednesday, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services Sociaux has confirmed coronavirus cases in the province have now reached 845,564, and the death toll is 13,009.

There are 3,270 people hospitalized in the province, a decrease of eight compared to Tuesday morning.

The total number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients has decreased by 11 in the past 24 hours, totalling 252 across the province.

Over the past day, 86,062 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the region. Since December 2020, 17,337,953 total vaccines have been distributed in Quebec.

In a Tuesday press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault said we can “see the light at the end of the tunnel.” As of Monday, January 31, restaurants across the province will be able to function at 50% capacity and host a maximum of four customers from two different “family bubbles.”

Since January 18, Quebec has required a vaccine passport to enter liquor stores and cannabis shops across the province. As of the 24, big-box store employees in Quebec must turn away anyone who refuses to show proof of vaccination or is not adequately immunized.

All Quebecers 18 years old and up can book booster shot appointments via the Clic Santé website — only if they have already received their second dose of a Health Canada-approved vaccine at least three months prior.