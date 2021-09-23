Quebec reports more than 750 new COVID-19 cases over past day

More than 750 new cases have been added to Quebec’s COVID-19 total over the past day.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has confirmed 754 new coronavirus cases across the province since Wednesday morning.

To date, the total number of people infected in Quebec since the pandemic began has risen to 405,728.

Public health has also reported seven additional virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have increased by three since Wednesday and now total 283. Patients in intensive care have decreased by three throughout Quebec to 90.

Over the past 24 hours, 16,588 vaccine doses were administered, amounting to 12,799,063 since December 2020.

Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 11,347 COVID-19 deaths in Quebec and 387,863 cases since March 2020.

Quebec’s Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault is expected to announce a ban on all anti-vaccine protests at hospitals, schools, daycares, and vaccination clinics on Thursday afternoon.

In a social media post, Premier François Legault said it’s “delicate” to restrict citizen’s right to protest but admitted, “there are limits.”

The distribution of COVID-19 cases in Quebec by age group is as follows:

The distribution of provincial deaths per age group is as follows:

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 27,537, along with 1,589,602 million total cases.